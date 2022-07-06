Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Evans is all set to join Emily Blunt in Netflix's 'Pain Hustlers'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, but he is expanding his career in Hollywood now that he has taken off his superhero hat.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: From Tattad Tattad to Khalibali, 5 Dance Numbers of Bollywood's 'Enthu Cutlet' (Watch Videos).

At Cannes, Netflix won the rights to the Pain Hustlers movie package, which stars Emily Blunt and was directed by David Yates. Blunt plays a high school dropout who accepts a position with a failed pharmaceutical start-up in a dilapidated strip mall in Central Florida. Yates describes the film as being in the style of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short.

The firm and Liza are propelled into the high life by Liza's charm, guts, and determination. She quickly finds herself at the centre of a criminal scheme with fatal repercussions. Pain Hustlers' screenplay was written by Wells Tower, and it is being made by Yates and Yvonne Walcott's Wychwood Pictures and Lawrence Grey's Grey Matter Productions.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Her Biggest Fear in Life Is Losing Her Memory During Q&A Session on Twitter.

August is when production will begin. Pain Hustlers was pitched at Cannes by The Veterans and CAA Media Finance. Evans' involvement in the film was initially reported by Deadline Hollywood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)