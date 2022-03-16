New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The makers of 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' have unveiled an intriguing poster of the antagonist of the film -- Muhammad Ghori -- essayed by Chunky Panday.

The versatile actor is set to make his Gujarati cinema debut with the film, which stars Khushi Shah as Nayika Devi.In the poster, Chunky Pandey looks merciless, surrounded by arrows, with a sword in his hand and rage on his face. The actor seeped into the skin of the character with his kohled eyes, long grey tresses and dark ensemble.

'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' is Gujarati cinema's first historic drama film, released by A Tree Entertainment. The film is directed by Nitin G and produced by Umesh Sharma.Speaking about the poster, producer Umesh Sharma, said, "I'm truly delighted by the response we have received towards the movie till now. Chunky Panday is the best thing that could have happened to this film. He perfectly exemplifies the character and we cannot wait for people to uncover his jinx on-screen as Muhammad Ghori."Talking about Chunky's character, director Nitin G said, "This character belongs to Chunky Panday and he has efficiently carried the personality of Muhammad Ghori throughout the film, doing total justice to the character. We hope that people too feel the same way."

The film is set to release on May 6, 2022. (ANI)

