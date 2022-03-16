As a part of promotions, the 'RRR' team has been interacting with the media for a couple of days now. Ram Charan, who essays Alluri Sitarama Raju expressed his concern about the war in Ukraine. During a media interaction, the 'Rangasthalam' actor had spoken about how he feels about the violence happening in Ukraine right now. Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things To Know About the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict So Far.

"As soon as the war broke out, I contacted one of my security in-charge who is from Ukraine. He was shaking, as he spoke about the situation there. He also told me that his 85-year old father has been walking around with a gun in his hands", Ram Charan explained. Russia-Ukraine War: Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

"I wish all the violence ends for everyone's good. The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserve to go through this. I hope peace is restored", Ram Charan concluded. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, S.S. Rajamouli, and the 'RRR' team had once shot in Ukraine, which they described as a beautiful country.

