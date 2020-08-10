Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher on Monday congratulated good friend and film director Satish Kaushik as he completed 41 years in the industry.

"Happy 41st anniversary of coming to #Mumbai!," wrote the 65-year-old star Kher on Twitter as he shared a post by Kaushik while he congratulated the latter on achieving the landmark in Bollywood.

Sharing that the filmmaker's 'rising graph must have given a hope' to many, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star added," Your rising graph here must have given hope to thousands of people. You really worked hard and reached a position that you are in today. Congratulations and well done. Abhi to party shuru hui hai. Jai Ho!"

Earlier, Kaushik posted a monochromatic throwback picture as he reminisced about the day he came to the city of dreams- Mumbai. In the picture posted over the micro-blogging site, Kaushik is seen posing on a railway station as he holds the bag on his shoulder and a suitcase kept alongside his feet.

With the throwback picture, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and noted, "I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai."

Talking about the things he gained by visiting the city, he added, "Mumbai gave Work, Friends, Wife, Kids, Home, Love, Warmth, Struggle, Success, Failures & Courage to live Happily. Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt. Thx." (ANI)

