Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role in 'The Cosby Show', has passed away. He was 54.

Warner died in an accidental drowning, as per PEOPLE. More details regarding his demise have not been disclosed yet.

The actor played the only son of Bill Cosby's character, Heathcliff Huxtable, in the sitcom from 1984 to 1992.

In 2023, Warner told PEOPLE of the show, "I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of."

"We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other," Warner had said.

As per Variety, after "The Cosby Show," Warner played Malcolm McGee on the sitcom "Malcolm & Eddie," which ran for four seasons on UPN. He starred opposite Eddie Griffin, who played the other title character. From 2011 to 2015, Warner led the BET sitcom "Reed Between the Lines," and he also played Sticky on FX's motorcycle drama "Sons of Anarchy." From 2018 to 2023, he played AJ Austin on "The Resident."

Warner's acting roles also included Showtime's post-apocalyptic drama "Jeremiah," as well as "9-1-1," "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" and "Suits." He also played Al Cowlings on the limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and had guest spots on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Grown-ish", and "Community." He also lent his voice to the Producer character on PBS Kids' "The Magic School Bus," which he also executive produced. (ANI)

