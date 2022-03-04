New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The untimely demise of iconic cricketer Shane Warne has shaken many. Several fans, politicians and celebrities from the sports and film fraternity are mourning his demise on social media. Superstar Akshay Kumar also expressed grief after learning about the loss of the legendary athlete.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne's untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Ramble On: Charlie Sheen Joins the Cast of Doug Ellin’s Dramedy Series.

Other celebrities from the film fraternity including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar among several others also mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

Also Read | Bheeshma Parvam Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film and How It Brings Michael's Saga to a Close (SPOILER ALERT).

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)