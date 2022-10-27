London [UK], October 27 (ANI): The official cover and title for Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir have finally been unveiled by its publishers on Thursday.

According to People magazine, confirming the reports of the memoir's January 10, 2023 release date, Penguin Random House revealed the upcoming book's cover along with its title 'Spare' on Twitter.

Sharing the memoir's cover, which featured a close-up picture of Harry's face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind, the publishing house wrote, "We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023."

People magazine has reported that in a statement about the memoir, Penguin Random House said the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty." They added that it's "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

The publisher went on to note that 'Spare' takes "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow--and horror."

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling -- and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said, according to People magazine.

The outlet has shared that 'Spare' will be released simultaneously in North America and Britain. Further, Harry has announced that he is making donations to two charities from his proceeds.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Page Six previously reported that Harry was frantically trying to revise the book, which was initially scheduled to be published in November.

In an interview with Page Six in October, 'Revenge' author Tom Bower claimed that the royal family was "hugely nervous" about the planned book and referred to it as a "time bomb."

"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way," he explained. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales."

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan have also been working on a Netflix documentary series depicting their life in California after stepping down as senior Royal members. (ANI)

