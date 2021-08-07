Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): American singer and record producer Kanye West's album listening party offered his fans more than just the chance to hear his music. During the event, the rapper and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted a pop-up clinic where attendees were able to get vaccinated.

According to People magazine, on Thursday night, the 44-year-old rapper had held a second listening event for his forthcoming tenth studio album, 'Donda'.

Prior to the event, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced on Twitter that COVID-19 vaccines would be available to attendees. "We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30 pm," the venue's official account wrote.

The pop-up vaccination clinic came after West previously voiced his concern over the vaccination rollout in the United States.

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed... So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven." he told a media outlet in 2020.

Despite West's previous views, fans of the rapper commended the availability of the vaccine on site. One Twitter user wrote, "This is pretty dope," and another added, "That's actually a great way to push the vaccine." While the event housed thousands of fans, the number of vaccines administered has not yet been made public.

West first debuted his highly anticipated album, named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, on July 22 at the same venue to a sold-out crowd.

'Donda' is West's first album since the release of his 2019 gospel album 'Jesus Is King', which earned him the best contemporary Christian album Grammy. (ANI)

