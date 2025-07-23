Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Following her first nomination at Emmy Awards and Golden Globe 2025, for her performance in HBO's 'The Penguin', Cristin Milioti has inked a deal to star in 'Buddy', directed by Casper Kelly, reported Deadline.

The film has been described as a horror movie written by Kelly and Jaime King. The makers have not yet revealed the details of the plot.

Drawing appreciation for her role of Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin,' Milioti has also recently been seen reprising her role as Nanette Cole in Black Mirror's 'USS Callister: Into Infinity.'

Recently, she also joined the FX pilot 'Seven Sisters', where she stars opposite Elizabeth Olsen, as reported by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of Netflix's animated feature 'In Your Dreams'.

'The Penguin' actress onboards the cast of Simu Liu and Craig Robinson, as well as Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Gia Carides, Omid Djalili, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser, as per Variety.

Set to be released later this year, 'In Your Dreams' follows Stevie and her brother, Elliot, as they journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true...the perfect family, as reported by Variety.

Alexander Woo co-wrote the story with Erik Benson and Stanley Moore and made his animated feature directorial debut with this film.

Woo said, "Cristin is an EGOT-level talent. She can sing. She can act. I haven't seen her dance, but I'm sure she could give Ginger Rogers a run for her money. You believe every performance Cristin gives and that's every director's dream come true," as quoted by Deadline.

As for the director of 'Buddy', Casper Kelly, he is popularly known for writing, directing and executive producing 'Too Many Cooks', 'Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell', 'Stroker & Hoop' and 'Star Trek: Very Short Treks', among others. (ANI)

