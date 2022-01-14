Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Actor David Ramsey isn't done with his time in the Arrowverse as he would be reprising his role as 'Arrow's' John Diggle and star in drama 'Justice U' for The CW.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, which is currently in development, has been written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey's Anatomy) and has quietly been in the works for months.Ramsey will also direct the pilot should The CW opt to move forward with the script. The directing gig is part of an overall deal Ramsey has signed with Berlanti Productions that will see the actor helm and guest star in multiple episodes of shows within the Arrowverse.

The network's description of 'Justice U' reads: "After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow."

The show is exec produced by Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti, with Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter and TV president David Madden also credited as EPs. Geoff Johns will also exec produce the drama. The DC Comics drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti remains under a rich overall TV deal.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Justice U' is the second DC show that Berlanti is developing at The CW for the 2022-23 broadcast season and joins 'Gotham Knights' at the network. Berlanti's DC roster at The CW includes 'Batwoman', 'The Flash', 'Legends of Tomorrow' and 'Superman and Lois' after 'Supergirl' recently wrapped its run. (ANI)

