Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Actor Damson Idris is set to star alongside Anamaria Vartolomei in a period romance film, titled "Miles & Juliette".

Idris will essay the role of Miles Davis and Vartolomei is playing Juliette Greco. The project is directed by Bill Pohlad from Zora Howard's screenplay, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Miles & Juliette" follows a "22-year-old Miles Davis (Idris) on a transformative trip to Paris in 1949, where he falls into a passionate romance with Juliette Greco (Vartolomei), the French singer, actress, and Left Bank icon. What begins as an intimate affair blossoms into a profound connection between two young artists just before they became cultural legends."

The film is produced by Mick Jagger through his banner Jagged Films alongside Victoria Pearman. Pohlad and Kim Roth are producing under River Road Entertainment.

"Miles & Juliette" also stars Xavier Dolan.

