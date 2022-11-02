Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): 'Dangerous Liaisons' has been renewed for a second season at Starz ahead of the series premiere.

According to Variety, the series, defined as a "prelude" to Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel of the same name, will premiere on the Starz linear network, the Starz app, and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms on November 6. Lionsgate Plus will make it available across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Season 2 will start filming in Prague in early 2023.

"'Dangerous Liaisons' is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered," said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz as quoted in a report by Variety."This prelude to the famed 18th-century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewer will be craving more scheming and seduction."

As per the reports of Variety, 'Dangerous Liaisons' chronicles the genesis story of the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton). According to the official series description, "this new twist on a classic story takes spectators through awe and terror, beauty and depravity, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris." Driven to redeem the wrongs of their past, the young couple's survival hinges on their ability to seduce and manipulate the French nobility and each other.

The notorious lovers are played by Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton: Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville) and navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to reclaiming control, and Valmont, who will stop at nothing to reclaim his title, which was recently taken from him. The series revolves around their on-again, off-again love affair. It isn't love... it is war.

In addition to Englert, Denton, and Manville, the series stars Kosar Ali as Victoire, Carice van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet, Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carre, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae.

According to Variety, 'Dangerous Liaisons' writer, executive producer, and showrunner Harriet Warner Callender, Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton executive produce through Playground. Season 2 will be produced by Liz Gill, with Olly Blackburn returning to direct. Playground and Flame Ventures co-produce with Lionsgate Television. (ANI)

