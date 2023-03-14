Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actor Darsheel Safary, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt wishes to actor Aamir Khan on his 58th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Darsheel shared a throwback picture on his story which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, Aamir Uncle."

Also Read | Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares She Was a Bit Nervous While Performing for a Live Event after Four Years.

In the picture, Aamir could be seen flying kite with young Darsheel.

'Taare Zameen Par' marked Darsheel's acting debut and Aamir's directorial debut and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Also Read | Rocket Boys Season 2: Jim Sarbh Reveals Ishwak Singh Did Somersaults Before Shooting for the Sony LIV Show.

Released in the year 2007, the film also starred Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Taare Zameen Par' Darsheel was also seen in films like 'Bumm Bumm Bole' and 'Zokkomon'.

He will be next seen in an upcoming psychological thriller film 'Tibba'.

Aamir, on the other hand, was last seen in the romantic drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The official announcement of actor's next project is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)