Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Comedian Dave Chappelle, renowned for his groundbreaking work in comedy and social commentary, will be honoured with the President's Award at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this recognition will take place during the 56th edition of the awards ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The event will be broadcast live on BET and CBS at 8 pm ET/PT.

The NAACP President's Award is given to individuals who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to their community, and Dave Chappelle's distinguished career has consistently aligned with these values. As a Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian, Chappelle's unique ability to blend humour with political and social commentary has made him a powerful voice in American culture, as per the report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson expressed the significance of Chappelle's contributions to both comedy and social discourse in a statement, "Through his unique ability to transform complex political issues into thought-provoking humour, Dave has solidified his place as one of the most impactful voices of our time. His work sparks conversations that compel people to examine their own beliefs, proving that in an age where open dialogue is increasingly rare, comedy can be both a powerful truth-teller and a driver of progress," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle's career has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2019.

The President's Award is one of the highest honours presented at the NAACP Image Awards, and previous recipients include icons such as Muhammad Ali, Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, and Condoleezza Rice, alongside contemporary stars like Rihanna, LeBron James, Usher, Kerry Washington, Lauryn Hill, and Dwyane Wade.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's NAACP Image Awards will also spotlight the efforts to support the communities affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, including Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena.

In partnership with LA County, BET Media Group, WME, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole (JSSK), the NAACP has launched the Altadena Community Preservation Fund. his initiative aims to protect homeowners from displacement while preserving the cultural heritage of these communities.

Voting for the NAACP Image Awards remains open in select categories, and the winners will be announced during the BET/CBS telecast on February 22.

Non-televised categories will be presented virtually from February 18-19, with the Creative Honors taking place on February 21. (ANI)

