Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Screenwriter David Koepp has been roped in by Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment for its "The Green Hornet and Kato" project.

Koepp is popular for writing blockbusters such as 1993's "Jurassic Park" and its sequel "The Lost World" (1997), "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008), Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission Impossible" and "Spider-Man".

Amasia Entertainment won the feature film franchise rights of “The Green Hornet” in January this year, reported Deadline.

"The Green Hornet" originated in 1930s as a radio show based on the vigilante Britt Reid character, owner/publisher of The Daily Sentinel.

A TV series based on the characters premiered in 1966 and introduced legendary martial artist Bruce Lee to the US as Reid's sidekick Kato.

The last "Green Hornet" adaptation released in 2011. The film, directed by Michel Gondry, featured Seth Rogen, Cameron Diaz and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz as the villain.

Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo will be producing the project for Amasia.

