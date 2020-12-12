Sidharth Shukla turns 40 today. The actor has won millions of hearts with his charming good looks over the years with his multiple stints on hit TV shows. Yet, we feel, he is still to bag a project that will tap into his unexplored potential. The actor won a million more hearts when he participated on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, and emerged as a winner that season. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, we are going to talk about some of his best moments on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla Turns A Year Older Today And Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For The Bigg Boss 13 Winner! Checkout This Video Of SidNaaz.

The actor's stint was good on the reality show, that he was invited as a special guest on season 14 as well. His presence once again proved to work wonders as he came into notice more than the new housemates. He exited the house soon.

Sidharth and Rashami's Aye Udi Udi Performance

Sidharth and Rashami Desai might have been colleagues for a long time, but they did not get along well off-camera. Their rivalry became very public in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But, they had to forget about it for a task, which required them to recreate aa sensual dance number from their previous TV show.

When Sidharth Cried For Asim Riaz

Sidharth became good friends with Asim Riaz. But locking two alpha males in one house is like two swords in one sheath. The two started clashing and their friendship broke apart. But, director Rohit Shetty entered the house and tried to make amends between the two. It worked for a while as Sid got emotional and even cried for his friendship.

When Sidharth Irritated The Hell Out Of Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill developed romantic feelings for Sidharth during the course of the show. Feelinsg from Sid's side weren't as strong. But, the moments between them were wonderful. For instance, when Sidharth irritated Shehnaaz so much that she started crying and even, playfully, slapped him multiple times.

The Winning Moment

Of course! The two finalists were Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. On the grand finale night, Salman Khan declared Sid as the winner.

When Sidharth Roasted The Housemates

For a task, Sid was asked to roast the housemates and he did a good job with it.

A very happy birthday to Sidharth Shukla. May he keep entertaining us for years to come! On the work front, he will be next seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3.

