Tamannaah Bhatia is back to doing what she does the best - shine and slay! Tamannaah enjoys immense fandom down South, appearing predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. She has successfully modelled herself into a certified style icon. Effortless chic is her thriving vibe as she flits from one seamless vibe to another ranging from traditional, ethnic, neo ethnic, contemporary styles. She is all set to woo us with her first-ever Telugu web-show, 11th Hour on AHA Video. Kickstarting promotions, Tamannaah got into the shimmer saddle with a ruffled dress by the UAE based Saffron Boutique. She was styled by Sukriti Grover of Style Cell. With years of experimentation with varied stylists, Tamannaah has developed a versatile fashion arsenal.

An Instagram following of 11.6 million is a worthy testimony to her fame. Here is a closer look. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Sprucing Up a Storm With All Her Ethnic Chicness!

Tamannaah Bhatia - Shimmer, Shine, Repeat

It was an AED 1700 ruffled sequined crepe midi dress by Saffron Boutique. Brown sleek heels, nude glam and wavy hair completed her look. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi.

