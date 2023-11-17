Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Canadian actor Dean McDermott celebrated his 57th birthday on Thursday and talked about how it made him think back on his sobriety, People reported.

He posted a video on Instagram to commemorate the event and his new year, saying, "I am posting to let everybody know that it is my birthday today I turned 57. And yes, I'm fishing for birthday wishes."

He continued, "I'm having an amazing day. I'm sober. I'm healthy. I feel fantastic."

The television celebrity continued by sharing some "very sage wisdom" from Dale, his sister. 'Deano, it's only a number,' she added. Not everyone becomes old, but everyone gets to be young."

McDermott concluded, "So wear your experience like a badge of honour, happy birthday to all those fellow Scorpios out there -- and especially on November 16. Bless you all. I'm having an amazing day. And I love life."

On his birthday, McDermott is juggling his protracted divorce from his wife Tori Spelling. In a since-deleted Instagram post from June, he initially disclosed their separation.

The couple's five children have not been seen by McDermott since June, although he expressed his hope to visit them soon, along with Spelling, as per People.

He was all praise for Spelling the entire conversation and that he would be rooting for her to move on. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted kissing Ryan Cramer at the beginning of November. McDermott is currently seeing Lily Calo after moving on as well.

Five children are shared by the ex-couple: sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 6, and daughters Stella Doreen, 15, and Hattie Margaret, 12. On May 7, 2006, the two got married, and on May 8, 2010, they said their vows again. (ANI)

