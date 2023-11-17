Tom Ellis is responsible for making Lucifer so wild, hot, vile, and amusing that we have stopped considering him as the god of evil. If evil looks like that, we don't mind you see. We can't imagine anybody else being Lucifer now. The charm, the body, the voice, the quirks and the comebacks... the actor has maintained that finesse all through the series even when the series turned bland. Tom Ellis Birthday: Missing Lucifer Morningstar? Here're Five Shows Of The Actor You Can Check Out.

But, call us shallow, we sometimes can't look beyond that gorgeous face, mischief-laden eyes and sexy accent of Tom Ellis. He is also goofy. On his birthday today, let us show some examples of his funny side. Lucifer Season 5 Review: Even A Double Dose of Tom Ellis Isn't Enough To Save This Netflix Show From Being A Bummer!.

Falling love looks like that

If caught off guard had a face...

Who is she?

The tapped

The Out doesn't mean he is In

Like Lucifer we too believe, miracles aren't his thing but he can sure come up with an arrangement. Tom Ellis could be in it as the arranger. Does that give you some wild ideas?

