Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey passed away at the age of 32 due to "accidental drug overdose", reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet. Dex passed away on Wednesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dana Carvey shared a statement on Friday which reads, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too." Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Throwback to When Chandler Bing Almost Missed On Getting the Gig in FRIENDS.

"He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person," the statement continued. "His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever. To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers. Dana & Paula." Brandi Mallory of ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Passes Away at 40.

Dex Carvey, Son of Beloved Comedian Dana Carvey, Succumbs to Drug Overdose at 32:

View Dana Carvey's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Carvey (@thedanacarvey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Carvey (@thedanacarvey)

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Dex was pronounced dead at home. TMZ said his girlfriend, Kaylee, had called paramedics after he had apparently locked himself in the bathroom. An official cause of death has not been determined, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Like his father, Dex was a comedian; he opened for his father's 2016 Netflix special Straight White Male and also appeared in the 2013 miniseries 'The Funster' and Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, reported The Hollywood Reporter.