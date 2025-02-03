Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter, Kaveri, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', a romantic comedy, which also features actor Vardhaan Puri, who is the grandson of legendary star Amrish Puri.

On Monday, the first look poster of the film was unveiled.

Speaking about his character, Vardhaan in a press note said, "Rishi is a boy full of masti, a boy with a beating heart, a boy with a fantastic sense of humour. He is hilarious and sensitive in equal measure, and he's someone who's going to make you smile, laugh, and cry. I really wish I had a best friend like Rishi."

Reflecting on his experience, he added, "My experience of working with Kunal Kohli sir, Kaveri, and all the other team members was brilliant. What makes this love story amazing is that it's very Kunal Kohli-esque. It is a breath of fresh air because you're watching so many dramatic stories, so much violence, and action, and I've been craving a nice emotional rom-com filled with romance. I think the simplicity and the layered quality of this film make it very special, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of young lovers--their romance, their tiffs, and their making-up. "

'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' is set to be released on February 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Kunal Kohli has directed the project. (ANI)

