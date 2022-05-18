Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her glamorous entry at the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi.

Deepika interacted with the media and expressed her 'gratitude' for this opportunity to represent her country at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Although she has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years, this year she marks her debut as one of the eight-member jury board at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read | Amber Heard's Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft MOCKS Johnny Depp's Voice During Trial, Netizens Call Out Blatant Sexism, Question 'Just Reverse the Gender, and Imagine'.

On being asked about how she feels being a part of the 8 member-jury for this year's film festival, Deepika speaks to Reuters saying, "It's such a huge honour." "It's not something that our country's sort of seen very often. So I think when we are given the opportunity, I think we did give up a lot of humility and a lot of gratitude," Deepika adds.

Donning an exquisite Sabyasachi dress, the Bollywood diva was seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree. She opted for bold make-up with her dramatic winger eyeliner serving as the major highlight of her look.

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Turns Snow White as She Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at the 75th Film Festival (View Pics).

Talking about the co-existence of streaming platforms and cinematic releases, the 36-year-old actor said to Reuters, "I don't think that one is sort of eating into the other. Have filmmakers had to, have had to adapt? Yes. Maybe. Maybe the kind of stories that we tell, maybe in the formats that we tell them in, a little bit. Maybe if you're making a film for an OTT (streaming) platform, maybe the kind of story that you're telling or the scale of it might vary a little bit. But I look at it as a good thing. I feel like it's given so many more people, so many more opportunities - actors, writers, producers, directors. So I just look at it as a much bigger opportunity."

Deepika graced the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)