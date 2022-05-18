Actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Hollywood star Johnny Depp are in the middle of a fiery defamation trial. Both parties have a point to prove - who is the real abuser and victim? Both to the jury and the public. And to do this, they are aided by a team of the finest law teams. However, one name that is constantly getting brickbat is Amber Heard's counsel, Elaine Bredehoft. While she has often been called out for her rude, forgetful and 'incompetent' approach in the ongoing trial, netizens are furious with her latest antic - mocking a male claiming to be a victim of domestic violence just like her own client, a female. TW: Amber Heard Tells Johnny Depp ‘Suck My Dick’ in Triggering Video Clip Presented During Her Cross-Examination by Camille Vasquez.

After an explosive cross-examination of Amber Heard by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, Elaine returned for a redirect examination. And the first thing she did was MOCK Johnny Depp's voice from an earlier played an audio recording of Heard and Depp's final meeting in which the actor promised his then-wife, "You will not see my eyes again." He said this after Amber was trying to hug Depp during a meeting that took place in a hotel in San Francisco in 2016 after she filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against him. Elaine mockingly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's voice to repeat the line from the recording. One could see Johnny Depp break into a smile hearing his poor imitation and seeming let it slide. But netizens are not having it.

Amber Heard's Lawyer Mocking Johnny Depp (Watch Video)

Clearly Unhappy With The Unprofessional Attitude of Amber's Lawyer

Counsel Elaine Bredehoft mocking Johnny Depp is one of the worst things I have seen in this trial. Both sides have had questions that are a bit sassy, however, mocking a party, almost taunting them in court is appalling. I am shocked it happened. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial https://t.co/BL9wDzxobV — Emily D. Baker ⚖️ 💜 (@TheEmilyDBaker) May 18, 2022

Unreal, Absolute Disaster

I’m still angry at the utter unprofessionalism of Elaine mocking Johnny. Amber & Elaine are like two mean girls. Amber making a dig about addicts lying & takes everything “with an addicts grain of salt” THEN HER LAWYER MOCKING HIS VOICE AS SHE DESCRIBES JD REFUSING TO LOOK AT AH — Julie Virgo 📀✨#JUSTICEFORJOHNNY (@thejulievirgo) May 18, 2022

Yes, She Definitely Did Try

WOW. On redirect, Elaine Bredehoft just tried to impersonate #JohnnyDepp's voice when asking about the "you will not see my eyes again" quote from the San Francisco hotel room meeting. She literally tried to sound like him. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) May 17, 2022

Johnny's Priceless Reaction to Such Mockery

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine mocking Johnny Depp with using a darth vader tone... Johnny Depp Reaction : 😄😄#JusticeForJohnnyDeep#JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial#AmberHeardIsAPsycopath pic.twitter.com/KY28k1aHjh — Jade (@Coach_Jade_) May 17, 2022

Calling out The Double Standards

LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT according to #AmberHeard fans AND MAINSTREAM MEDIA #JohnnyDepp fans are "mean" for making fun of Amber and yet here is Elaine A LAWYER making fun of Johnny...And there is your hypocrisy https://t.co/G2f5cU6eF5 — RoxanneGoodBecomesGreatBadBecomesWorse (@Roxanne51704341) May 17, 2022

elaine is mocking johnny depp, a victim of abuse, just like her client does. he has every right not to look his abuser in the eyes. case closed. #AmberHeardIsALiar — catherine ₊☽ ̥⋆ (@elysiandepp) May 17, 2022

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Explains Why The Actor Won't Look at Amber Heard

Netizens are openly calling out Amber's lawyer for her sexist attitude towards male victims and overall unprofessional behaviour. Twitter erupted in anger, with many asking one simple question - just reverse the gender and imagine. They are asking had a male lawyer mocked a female claiming to be a domestic violence victim, will everyone let the matter slide so easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).