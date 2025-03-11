Paris Fashion Week 2025 witnessed a spectacular showcase as Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director, Nicolas Ghesquière, unveiled the Women’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection on March 10. This season, Ghesquière collaborated with renowned set designer Es Devlin to create a mesmerising scenography inspired by a Parisian train station, evoking the spirit of travel and fleeting moments shared among strangers. Held at the historic 19th-century Étoile du Nord building in Paris, the runway show brought together a host of global celebrities, making it one of the most anticipated events of the season. Among the attendees were Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, along with Lisa, Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and other high-profile names from the entertainment and fashion industries. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Sonam Kapoor Dazzles in Rhea Kapoor's Elegant All-White Look at Elie Saab Haute Couture Show (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone, who made history in 2020 as Louis Vuitton’s first Indian house ambassador, turned heads with her effortlessly chic ensemble. The Bollywood star also took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Parisian outing, leaving fans in awe of her effortless style and impeccable fashion choices. Deepika Padukone Becomes The First Bollywood Star To Join The Louis Vuitton Family (View Post).

The actress embraced classic French elegance, opting for a monochrome oversized blazer dress with dramatic puffed shoulders and a sleek double white collar, striking the perfect balance between bold and sophisticated. Adding to the vintage Parisian charm, she accessorised with the statement Louis Vuitton Biker bag, designed as a tribute to the biker jacket, a key element in Ghesquière’s vision of empowered femininity. Her beauty look was equally striking, featuring a classic French red lip, a signature style choice that enhanced her effortlessly glamorous appeal. To complete her standout look, Deepika Padukone elevated her ensemble with an oversized white hat, black leather gloves, sheer black stockings and pointed black pumps. Her sleek low ponytail, tied with a delicate ribbon, added a refined finish to her fashion-forward appearance.

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Fall/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week proved to be a stunning celebration of fashion, travel and timeless elegance. The presence of global icons further elevated the grandeur of the show.

