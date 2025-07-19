New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi-based '3plus4crew', Shylee Preetam from Hyderabad and Riniya Taku from Itanagar were top winners in different categories at the 15th All India K-pop contest here.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the event concluded with a grand finale at the OP Jindal Auditorium.

'3plus4crew' impressed judges with their rendition of Seventeen's "Super" to win the top prize along with Rs 2 lakh in the dance category.

In the vocals, the top award went to Preetam from Hyderabad. She also took home the award and Rs 2 lakh for her soulful rendition of Ailee's "U and I".

In the newly introduced rap category, Taku from Itanagar secured first place performing Zerobaseone's "Backpacker". She also won Rs 2 lakh.

More than 1,278 registrations were received for the contest, including newcomers from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Itanagar and Kohima. The top 15 finalists competed in dance, vocal and rap categories.

Winners will go on to represent India at the K-pop World Festival in Changwon, South Korea, later this year.

The major highlight of the event was the special performance by Korea's rising boy band NOMAD delivering hits such as "No Pressure", "California Love", "Compare", and "Carnival".

The group members, Sangha, Doy, One, Rivr and Junho, also engaged with fans in a lively fan­-meeting session.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, praised the deepening cultural ties between the two nations, lauding the contest's growth and the spread of K-pop across India.

The All India K-Pop Contest has served as a major platform for young Indian K-pop enthusiasts since its launch in 2011.

