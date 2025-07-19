Mumbai, July 19: Actor Jackie Shroff reunited with his 'Hero' leading lady, Meenakshi Seshadri, as the two were seen together at an event. Jackie and Meenakshi were seen posing for the shutterbugs while holding hands. In an adorable moment, Jackie also kissed Meenakshi's hand before the two entered the event. A video of the reunion of the "Hero" pair is doing the rounds on social media, and netizens were absolutely elated to see these two together after such a long time.

It might be exciting to know that Meenkashi was Jackie's first co-star when he made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai's "Hero". The movie turned out to be a hit at the box office, cementing Jackie's position as a leading man in the industry. On the professional front, Jackie will next be a part of the second season of the forthcoming action series, “Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega”, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty. ‘I’ll Be Able To Relate to His Values Even More Deeply’: Says Jackie Shroff’s Daughter Krishna Shroff, Hopes To Embrace Her Father Values Through Reality Show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’.

The makers unveiled the gripping trailer of the drama on Friday. Jackie's son, Tiger Shroff, also surprised his father during the trailer launch event. While Jackie and Suniel were on stage, getting ready to address the media, Tiger came on stage, leaving both the legendary actors pleasantly shocked. Shedding light on his character in “Hunter 2", Jackie said, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly. The trailer's out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!” ‘Hunter 2’ Trailer: Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty Ignite Intense Face-Off (Watch Video).

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the show will also star Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles, along with others. “Hunter Season 2” will premiere on Amazon MX Player on 24th July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).