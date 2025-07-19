Fish Venkat Death: Telugu actor Fish Venkat, who had been hospitalised recently for treating kidney disease and liver failure, passed away on July 18, 2025. He was 53. Born on August 3, 1971, in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as Mangalampalli Venkatesh, the actor got to be known as Fish Venkat apparently because of his fishing community dialect and background. He was also known as Venkat Raj. Bhupathi Rajagopal Raju, Telugu Actor Ravi Teja’s Father, Dies at 90 Due to Age-Related Health Issues.

Who Was Fish Venkat?

Fish Venkat was known for his comedic roles in the Telugu film industry. He had also essayed negative characters on screen. Fish Venkat had acted in around 100 Telugu films, including movies like Dil, Dhee, James Bond, Dubai Seenu, Don Seenu, Hyper, King, Bunny, Adhurs, Gabbar Singh, Mirapakay, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, Slum Dog Husband and DJ Tillu. He was also seen in the film Coffee with a Killer on the Aha OTT platform. Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away at 83 After Prolonged Illness, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Demise.

Fish Venkat Dies From Kidney Disease

#FishVenkat (53) passed away while undergoing dialysis, following ongoing kidney-related health issues. He was known for his comic roles in over 100 films. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/jESaZ4iS63 — Md Omer Farooq Qureshi🇮🇳 (@omerqureshi_IYC) July 18, 2025

Did Prabhas Offer Financial Aid to Fish Venkat?

Earlier this month, there were rumours about Telugu actor Prabhas having offered financial aid to the tune of INR 50 lakh for Fish Venkat's kidney transplant. The family refuted the claims, saying it was a fake call by someone posing as Prabhas' assistant.

Fish Venkat on Oxygen Support in Hospital Before His Death - Watch Video:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).