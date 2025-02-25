New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Telugu superstar Jr NTR-starrer "Devara: Part 1" will release in theatre in Japan on March 28.

Previously "RRR", the 2022's film featuring NTR was released in the country, which went on to receive much praise from moviegoers. Before "Devara's" release, the actor will also travel to Japan on March 22 for the promotions of the film.

Directed by Koratala Siva, "Devara" also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut with the Pan-India film. Originally released on September 27 across India, the film was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film is the first installment of the two-part franchise.

NTR will next be seen in "War 2" alongside Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

