To no one's surprise, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is turning out to be a disaster at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, with popular stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral in a significant supporting part. The film was released in cinemas on February 21, 2025, to mixed-to-negative reviews and a lukewarm audience response. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Romcom Is Unfunny and Unredeemable.

To be fair, the film did see a better-than-expected opening, largely due to a 'Buy One, Get One' ticket offer on its release day. However, this minor boost was short-lived. By the end of the first weekend, it was evident that Mere Husband Ki Biwi was heading towards yet another box office failure - for both its lead actors and the production house.

Budget and Break-Even Target for 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

To gauge a film's performance, it's essential to consider its production cost. As is often the case with Indian films, official budget figures have not been disclosed. However, reports suggest that Mere Husband Ki Biwi was made on a budget of INR 60 crore.

A common industry rule of thumb states that a film needs to earn 2.5 times its production cost (excluding marketing and distribution expenses) from its worldwide gross to be considered a hit. Based on this, the film would need to gross INR 150 crore worldwide. Even by a more generous estimate, it would need to reach at least INR 100 crore to avoid being labelled a failure.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi':

Opening Weekend and First Monday Collections

In its opening weekend, Mere Husband Ki Biwi managed to earn only INR 4.65 crore in India. By its first Monday, the total domestic net collection stood at a mere INR 5.15 crore, while its worldwide gross reached INR 7.6 crore.

For a film with a reported INR 60 crore budget, these numbers are alarmingly low, with no signs of a turnaround. Audience interest remains minimal, and there is little to no buzz that could suggest a late surge in ticket sales.

To put things into perspective, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, collected INR 85.20 crore in its second weekend in India alone, proving to be the clear audience favourite even after two weeks in cinemas. This makes an ironic moment in Mere Husband Ki Biwi - where Arjun Kapoor’s character jokingly refers to himself as a "sasta Vicky Kaushal". The box office numbers, however, seem to reinforce that comparison in an unflattering way. (Collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama)

Another Flop for Arjun Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment

The failure of Mere Husband Ki Biwi marks yet another box office disappointment for Arjun Kapoor as a solo lead. While his previous film, Singham Again, fared decently, it was a multi-starrer where he played the antagonist alongside big names like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

Since 2017, Arjun Kapoor has struggled to deliver a single hit as a solo lead, with films like Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted, Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kuttey, and The Ladykiller all tanking at the box office. There was a 'success' in Ek Villain Returns but it was only an average grosser - and even then, it was a two-hero project with John Abraham, and has actually underperformed in comparison to the first Ek Villain film. Pooja Entertainment’s Hits and Flops: From Coolie No 1 to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Check Out All Films Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani and Their Last Big Hit at Box Office!

The situation is even worse for the film's production house, Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The company hasn’t had a single box office hit since Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, despite releasing films almost every year. With Mere Husband Ki Biwi, they now add yet another flop to their long list of disappointments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).