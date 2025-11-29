Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' has got off to a flying start with an opening day collection of Rs 15.06 crore at the box office on Friday.

'Tere Ishk Mein' served as one of the highly anticipated releases of this year, as it marks the spiritual sequel to the superhit film 'Raanjhanaa', which was released in 2013 starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Tere Ishk Mein' was released on November 28. Despite having a non-holiday and non-festival release date, this romantic drama film has posted an impressive collection at the box office.

On his Instagram handle, Trade Analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the movie's opening-day collection at the domestic box office.

He wrote, "Tere Ishk Mein takes a flying start. Surpasses all estimates and predictions by a wide margin. This is one of those rare Hindi films that has found strong patronage in both urban centres and mass pockets, a big plus for its box-office journey. All eyes are now on the Saturday and Sunday numbers... A ROCKING WEEKEND is very much on the cards. TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri ₹ 15.06 cr."

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

From the looks of its trailers and teasers, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape.

Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions.

It is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

