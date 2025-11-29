Mumbai, November 29: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen pulling up contestant Ashnoor Kaur for intentionally going violent with Tanya Mittal during the “Ticket To Finale” task. A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar par Salman ne lagaayi Ashnoor ki class. Kya consequences honge iss confrontation ke?” The clip begins with Salman reprimanding Ashnoor over her behaviour towards Tanya during the task.

Salman said: “Ashnoor, hitting someone or hurting someone is not cool in the Bigg Boss house.” Realising her mistake, Ashnoor apologises to Salman. However, Salman seems to be in no mood to listen to apologies as he talks about Ashnoor’s aggression. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Madhuri Dixit Graces Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Excited Fans React ‘Prem and Nisha Forever!’ (Watch Video).

Salman said: “Her aggression was so high that he deliberately turned the wooden plank towards Tanya Mittal with all his force. And it was very obvious that it was intentional and in anger.”

Ashnoor claims it was not a deliberate move towards Tanya. Ashnoor said: “I didn't have a genuine intention to hurt Tanya. She just got hurt.” Giving an exact demonstration of how Ashnoor reacted, Salman said: “What do you mean she got hurt? You pulled out the plank like this and hit it like this. And there are some rules of our house that we have to follow.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna’s Ticket-to-Finale Win Sparks Heated Clash with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur (Watch Video).

With Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the show is now left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy. However, there are claims doing the rounds that Ashnoor will be shown the exit door over her behaviour.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

