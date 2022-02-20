Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): In memory of late singer Bappi Lahiri, veteran actor Dharmendra penned a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, "Bhappi, you will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul be in peace."

Alongside the grieving note, he shared Bappi Lahiri's picture.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). He was 69.

For the unversed, Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when muscles in the throat and upper airway relax intermittently during sleep and block the airway. It usually occurs in obese people. Bappi Lahiri had OSA since one last year. (ANI)

