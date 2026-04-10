New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has achieved a historic milestone at the Indian box office, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in its Hindi version.

The film's extraordinary run has cemented its position as one of the most commercially successful Hindi releases in recent times, marking a major moment for the franchise.

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development in a post on Instagram on April 10.

According to his update, 'Dhurandhar 2' has scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to reach the Rs 1000 crore benchmark in its Hindi version.

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The film's performance, as shared by the analyst, highlights its sustained dominance across multiple weeks since release.

The box office trajectory of 'Dhurandhar 2' reflects consistent momentum over its theatrical run. In its third week, the film collected Rs 21 crore on Friday, Rs 25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 28 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 10 crore on Monday, Rs 10 crore on Tuesday, Rs 8 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 7 crore on Thursday.

This brought the Week 3 total to Rs 109 crore. Earlier, the film had registered a strong Week 1 collection of Rs 649 crore (including Wednesday previews and eight days), followed by Rs 251 crore in Week 2. The cumulative total now stands at Rs 1009 crore for the Hindi version.

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With this achievement, the 'Dhurandhar' franchise now occupies both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions among the highest-grossing Hindi films list, underlining its strong box office dominance.

Released on March 19, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues to maintain strong engagement at theatres.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel within the 'Dhurandhar' franchise and has seen notable audience turnout since its release.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

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