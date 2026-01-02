Mumbai, January 2: Showing no signs of slowing down, the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' has added another milestone by becoming the "first Hindi film ever" to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week. The film has not only maintained a strong theatrical run but has also emerged as one of the biggest Indian hits of the year, signalling renewed audience interest in large-scale, content-driven cinema.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "'DHURANDHAR' - THE FIRST FILM TO HIT A CENTURY IN *WEEK 4*... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the ₹ cr mark in its *fourth week*." ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses INR 1,110 Crore Worldwide, Beats ‘Pushpa 2’ in THIS Record.

Dhurandhar Box Office Week 4 Performance

The film recorded a massive Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4, making it the highest fourth-week grosser ever for a Hindi release. In comparison, 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi) had collected Rs 57.95 crore in its fourth week, while 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2' earned Rs 43.98 crore and Rs 37.75 crore respectively during the same period. The numbers underline 'Dhurandhar''s unprecedented hold at the box office well beyond its opening weeks.

Adding to its growing list of milestones, Dhurandhar has also become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. "Wait, there's more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone - it's the ONLY #Hindi film to post *double-digit* collections for *28 consecutive days*," the post added.

The film's Week 4 performance remained consistently strong, with collections of Rs 16.70 crore on Friday, Rs 20.90 crore on Saturday, Rs 24.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 11.20 crore on Monday, Rs 12.60 crore on Tuesday, Rs 12.40 crore on Wednesday and Rs 17.60 crore on Thursday. These figures pushed the film's total India net collection to Rs 784.50 crore.

"#Dhurandhar is continuing its boxoffice supremacy despite a new release [#Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well. #Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr, Tue 12.60 cr, Wed 12.40 cr, Thu 17.60 cr. Total: ₹ 784.50 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

Despite facing fresh competition from the newly released 'Ikkis' and a reduction in screen count and show timings, the film has continued its dominant run. "#Dhurandhar is continuing its boxoffice supremacy despite a new release [#Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well," it continued.

A week-wise breakup further reflects the film's sustained dominance at the box office. Dhurandhar earned Rs 218 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 261.50 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.30 crore in Week 3, and Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4, making "Total: Rs 784.50 cr". Sirai 2025 Movie Box Office Collection: Vikram Prabhu’s Thriller Crosses INR 9 Crore Mark in 8 Days; Check Day-Wise Collections of the Sleeper Hit.

Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. It was released on December 5. The second part is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.In addition to Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' features phenomenal performances by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.

