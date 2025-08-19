Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Popular YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija, best known as The Rebel Kid, is back in the headlines once again. At a time when India's Got Talent controversy appears to have died down, Apoorva's ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, seems to be taking a sharp dig at her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Utsav shared a video of himself singing a song for the "cute little red flag" (a phrase Apoorva often uses in her videos).

Mentioning that the relationship lasted for twenty weeks, Utsav went on to ask his former partner to stop targeting him.

"I asked why you called me disgusting in front of the world, you said, This is all business for me," Utsav sang at one point.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNdDNzkPsa2/

In his caption, Utsav went on to add, "Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone's character online. Having a big following doesn't give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others."

The video instantly became a topic of discussion for many, as social media users joined in to connect the dots. One wrote, "Life really said plot twist. Now she's the Taylor Swift fan, but he's the one dropping breakup tracks," while another added, "What's the teaaaaaaa?

Amid the dramatic comments, a section of other users were seen appreciating Utsav's singing skills.

Even though fans believed that the song was intended for Apoorva Mukhija, Utsav refrained from mentioning her name in his post.

The YouTuber, who reportedly broke up with Utsav Dahiya in January last year, is yet to comment on the video. Apoorva was recently seen in the first season of 'The Traitors.' (ANI)

