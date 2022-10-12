Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Like many others, actor Hrithik Roshan also wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday with a special post.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik penned a note sharing how he was so star-struck by Amitabh as a kid that he backed out of singing with him in the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal.

Also Read | Rosaline Movie Review: Kaitlyn Dever Sparkles in This Half-Baked Twist on ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Released in 1979, Mr Natwarlal starred Amitabh, Rekha, and Amjad Khan, and had Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan as a music composer.

During the shooting of the film, Rajesh Roshan had taken little Hrithik to the sets as he was supposed to sing a line in 'Mere Paas Aao' song from the hit film.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Birthday: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth Wished Big B.

Recalling that day, Hrithik dropped a picture from the sets of 'Mr Natwarlal'. In the image, the little Hrithik could be spotted staring at Amitabh with his mouth open.

"There is a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That's how I still am when I see the man. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan, Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song "Mere paas aao". I backed out last minute , for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above," Hrithik captioned the post.

The particular post has garnered several likes and comments.

"What a lovely image and moment," Farhan Akhtar commented.

"Pure gold," Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

Hrithik has worked with Amitabh in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) and 'Lakshya' (2004). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)