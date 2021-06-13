New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): As fans kept praying for the good health of Bollywood megastar Dilip Kumar after he was discharged from the hospital on Friday, the legendary actor shared a priceless throwback picture on his social media.

He took to his Twitter handle and shared a photograph in which the veteran actor could be seen standing just outside a door along with others including Nargis. Along with the picture he tweeted, "Any idea of when and where was this photo clicked? -FF."

Within a few hours after it was shared, the throwback picture went viral as fans took part in the guessing game, with a few of them even mistaking Nargis to be Madhubala.

Some people shared stills from films starring Dilip Kumar and wishing a speedy recovery for the cinematic legend. One fan guessed the picture was taken by Raj Kapoor during the shooting of the 1950 film 'Babul'.

Dilip Kumar was rushed to the non-COVID-19 facility of a Mumbai hospital on June 6, after he complained of breathing issues. Post-check-up, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. While he was to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday initially, later doctors decided to keep him in observation for a few more days.

On Friday, an update on his official Twitter account confirmed that the veteran actor will be returning home.

It read, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui"

Previously, Kumar's wife Saira Banu had addressed death rumours about him and shared on the veteran actor's official Twitter handle, "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'. (ANI)

