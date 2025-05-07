New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): With his musical talent, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has truly made his mark on the global map.

Recently, he debuted at Hollywood's biggest event Met Gala, honouring his Punjabi roots. And now, on Wednesday, he announced his collaboration with popular Chinese rapper Jackson Wang.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Salutes Indian Army As He Reacts to Operation Sindoor, Calls It 'War Against Terror, Not a War Against Any Religion' (See Post).

Jackson Wang shared a teaser of their upcoming track, 'Buck'. Diljit also reposted on his Instagram Story.

Take a look

Also Read | 'Salute to Our Real Heroes': When the Nation Calls, the Indian Army Answers, Says Malayalam Superstar Mammootty on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJVpE4ITvHu/

The track will be out on May 9.

Meanwhile, Diljit is being lauded for his Met Gala look. He made a grand and historic debut, becoming the first Indian turban-wearing man to attend the iconic event.

Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform by wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Dressed in a majestic Punjabi-inspired traditional outfit, Dosanjh paid tribute to his Punjabi heritage while making a bold fashion statement on one of the world's most-watched red carpets.

Apart from his look, what caught the attention was his meeting with renowned Colombian singer Shakira. Several images and videos from the fashion night surfaced online.

Met Gala 2025 marked Diljit's debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night. He became the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)