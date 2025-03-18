New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped shooting for the UK schedule of his Punjabi film "Sardaar Ji 3".

Dosanjh, 41, shared the announcement on his Instagram Story.

Slated to have a worldwide release on June 27, the film is a third part of Punjabi horror comedy franchise "Sardaar Ji".

"'Sardaar ji' UK shoot done. This June," he wrote alongside the post.

Directed by Amar Hundal, "Sardaar Ji 3" will also feature Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela.

The previous two installments released in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Both the films starred Dosanjh in the lead role.

