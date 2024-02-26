New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Director Nag Ashwin, at a recent event in Gurugram, shared details about his upcoming sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ashwin shed light on the timeline of the film saying, "The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner."

Elaborating on the timeline, he said, "3102 BC is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed."

Nag Ashwin is known for his directorials such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

Going the extra mile, earlier, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' made a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities Pan-India, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada.

During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation and unveiling the scroll uniquely and excitingly, announcing the film's release date as May 9, 2024.

The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 9. (ANI)

