Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in the theatrical film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently celebrated his birthday. After the birthday celebrations, the actor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, visited her social media and wished the actor, calling him her "sun and moon". On Monday, Mira shared an array of pictures on her Instagram. Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Let's Check Out His 'Shaandaar' Style File!.

Mira Rajput's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The first picture shows the happy couple smiling for the camera. The second picture is of the sunset at a beach, and the third is of a moon descending upon a luxury property. Mira wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They have two kids: one daughter, Misha and one son, Zain. Misha Kapoor is seven years old, and Zain Kapoor is four years old. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has Deva in the pipeline, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will be released in theatres on October 11.

