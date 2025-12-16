Washington DC [US], December 16 (ANI): The makers have released the first trailer of Steven Spielberg's upcoming film 'Disclosure Day' on Tuesday. It stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in the lead roles.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Spielberg developed the science fiction story with screenwriter David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director as a writer on 'Jurassic Park,' 'Jurassic Park: The Lost World,' 'War of the Worlds' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.'

Here's the logline: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to Disclosure Day," as reported by Variety.

The trailer shows Blunt playing a meteorologist who is suddenly overcome by a mysterious, extraterrestrial force while delivering a weather report live on air.

O'Connor stars as a man who wants to reveal the truth of alien life to the rest of the world. The rest of the trailer is filled with crop circles, car chases, creepy animals and hints that there is life outside of the humans on Earth.

Universal Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

'Disclosure Day' is the 37th film that Spielberg has directed since his (partially lost) debut in 1964. Coincidentally, that initial feature, "Firelight," was also a science fiction film, reported Variety.

He has returned to the genre in several films over the years including the two "Jurassic Park" movies and "War of the Worlds" as well as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Minority Report," "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" and "Ready Player One," reported Variety.

The cumulative box office gross of Spielberg's directing filmography is over 10 billion worldwide. As a director and producer, he has been nominated for over 23 Academy Awards, taking home three including best director wins for "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" in 1993 and 1998, respectively.

His most recent film, 2023's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' grossed 45 million USD and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture.

Universal will release 'Disclosure Day' in theatres on June 12, 2026. It is produced by Spielberg alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger at Amblin Entertainment. (ANI)

