Hollywood actress Jane Fonda is mourning the demise of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner just one day before they were killed. The When Harry Met Sally filmmaker and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, and the 87-year-old actress has revealed she spent time with them the night before their tragic deaths, reports Female First UK. US President Donald Trump Mocks Rob Reiner’s Shocking Death, Claims Filmmaker Suffered from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ (View Post)

She wrote on Instagram, "I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned". In an emotional tribute, Jane described the couple as "smart, funny, generous people", and revealed she had been working with them on launching the Committee of the First Amendment, which was originally established by Jane and other Hollywood stars in 1947.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the organisation was relaunched in October in an attempt to battle censorship in entertainment and media. She continued, "Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder. They had been helping me launch the Committee for the First Amendment”. Rob and Michele had attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien the night before they died. According to ‘People’ magazine the couple were seen having a heated argument with their son Nick Reiner at the bash. Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Death Case Update: Hollywood Couple’s Son Nick Reiner Arrested in Connection With Double Homicide (Watch Video)

The married couple were found dead at their home the next afternoon, and Nick has since been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without bail. Last month, Jane spoke about her "tough year" after already losing friends Gene Hackman, Robert Redford and Diane Keaton in February, September and October respectively. Jane said, "It's been a tough year. You know, there's him and Redford. He came down her to support GCAPP. And we screened Barefoot in the Park”. “And Diane Keaton, I just finished working with her. Boy, I was shocked. Really shocked. You get to be old and everybody is dying around you”, she added.

