New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani has completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set.

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."

Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

The shooting of 'Yodha' began on November 27.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

