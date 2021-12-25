Shivaleeka Oberoi, Vidyut Jammwal in a still from 'Khuda Haafiz' (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal starrer upcoming sequel of the action film titled 'Khuda Haafiz' has wrapped up the production, director Faruk Kabir confirmed on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kabir shared a picture with Vidyut from the film sets and wrote, "And it's a wrap on filming our labour of love #khudahaafizchapter2 from here in Egypt and from @mevidyutjammwal , the entire team & myself we wish you all a #merrychristmas and #happyholidays #staysafe God is Kind."

The sequel of the movie is titled 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha'. Apart from Vidyut, the film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role. The filming of the movie began in Mumbai.

The action thriller film also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles.

The first part of the movie was released on August 14, 2020, on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

