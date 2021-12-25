The Kapoor family attended the customary Christmas lunch at the residence of Kunal Kapoor in Mumbai's Juhu on Saturday. Kunal, the son of the late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, continues to keep the spirit of the tradition alive, which was started by his mother over 30 years back. Kareena Kapoor, who tested negative after contracting Covid and isolating herself for more than 10 days, attended the event with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kids Step Out for Family Christmas Lunch After the Actress Recovers From COVID-19 (Watch Video).

While Kareena donned a black T-shirt paired with leather pants, Saif too kept it casual with a blue T-shirt and a pair of denims. Matching Saif's colour palette was the couple's young son Jeh who was also seen wearing a blue shirt and denims. Taimur wore a light pink-coloured Kurta. Apart from Kareena, Aadar Jain (son of Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain) showed up with his plus one Tara Sutaria, who donned a white gown. Aadar's brother Armaan Jain came along with his wife Anissa. Kareena Kapoor Khan Tests Negative for COVID-19, Says ‘Have to Kiss My Babies Like Never Before’.

In addition, the children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda - Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the family gathering. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda.

