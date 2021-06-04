Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh, known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's "Dream Girl", died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Assam, her cousin sister Chanda said on Friday. She was 35.

Nikumbh was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on May 25 and initially she was under home quarantine but later admitted to Tezpur Medical College. She passed away on June 2.

"After she tested positive she preferred home isolation. From May 25 to May 28, she had high fever. We immediately decided to admit her to the hospital. She was shifted to the ICU the next day.

"She told us she felt a lot of weakness. Besides, she had asthma and so she had breathing issues too. Her oxygen level dropped. She died on June 2 at 5 am in the morning," Chanda told PTI.

She revealed that Nikumbh had taken first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on May 7.

The actor had come to her hometown soon after the first wave of coronavirus pandemic hit India last year, Chanda added.

Nikumbh is survived by her mother and brother.

The actor was last seen in Aadar Jain's film "Hello Charlie". She has also acted in TV shows such as "Chidiyaghar", "Meri Haanikarak Biwi", and few others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)