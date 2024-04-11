Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): American actor and film producer Drew Barrymore shared how it has been to be in the limelight and garb the eyeballs ever since infancy, reported People.

She said, "The thing that comes to my mind is that I like working on myself and know that I need to keep working on myself. I know that it's important to not be complacent and that there are always things that I can keep fixing, but I hope that one day--and it's coming into focus--there's a peace that I've never had because I feel like I was broken."

Also Read | Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan’s Gangster Comedy Film Offers a Thrilling Joyride, Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

"Now it feels more like I'm not broken as much anymore. We may feel that way on certain days, but if you work hard on yourself, you've got to go a little easier on yourself. And I've been very hard on myself throughout my life. I have pushed myself to become more stable and accountable, especially as a mom. [Becoming a mom] was game on for me," added Barrymore.

Barrymore started working in Hollywood as 11 months old, following in her family's footsteps. However, in such a long career she never brought her issues to work.

Also Read | Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan Starrer Pays Tribute to Cinema and Friendship, Garners Mixed Reviews from Critics.

As she mentioned, "I'm proud of is that since I was 11 months old and in a diaper and put to work, I have, no matter what I've gone through in my personal life, I have never brought it to work. I don't come unprepared. And as much as I expect myself to be a better, stronger, wiser person, I also expect myself to show up for any professional endeavour, giving my all."

She also opened up if she would let her children pursue her career in the film industry. "My kids ask me all the time. They would love to be in film or on social media or sing, and I always say, 'School plays, theatre camp, everything, [yes]. But [no to] being out there in the public eye until...' And then they say, "Well, what's the number?" And I always say, "I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can't give you one that's so specific isn't satisfying, but it's going to be a feeling and it's going to be when I think you're ready." [Then I would so support them," she added.

Barrymore wants to be a supportive parent, "As a parent, I would love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kids will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15," she concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)