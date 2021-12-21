First look of 'Hey Sinamika' (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The makers of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Hey Sinamika' have finally unveiled a colourful first look of the film.

Choreographer Brinda's Tamil directorial debut also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'Kurup' actor shared the first look poster along with the caption, "The wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022 #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33."

The vibrant first look poster features Dulquer as the character Yaazhan, in multiple avatars.

The film will hit the big screens on February 25, 2022.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film will be produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios. (ANI)

