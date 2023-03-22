Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Netflix has roped in "Dune" writer Jon Spaihts to adapt bestselling video game "Gears of War" into a feature film.

Netflix had announced its plans to adapt the sci-fi shooter game with a film, followed by an adult animation series.

"'Gears of War' is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I'm thrilled to have the chance to help that happen," Spaihts said in a statement, posted on Netflix website.

The writer is best known for his work on Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part 1", Marvel movie "Doctor Strange" and Ridley Scott's "Prometheus".

For the live-action adaptation, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring 'Gears of War' to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn't ask for a better partner to honour our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans," the studio said.

Since its launch in 2006, "Gears of War" has become one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the gaming world and enjoys a passionate fanbase. It is set in a society divided and facing total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below.

Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity's last stand. "Gears of War" has sold over 40 million copies across six instalments and spinoffs. PTI

